Ministers get busy in districts for MLC poll campaign in Karnataka

They are juggling between their ministry work in Bengaluru and the districts they were assigned.

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cabinet ministers, who were assigned different districts to monitor the Covid-19 and flood situation, are now busy campaigning for the party candidates contesting the upcoming MLC elections from those places.  They are juggling between their ministry work in Bengaluru and the districts they were assigned.

After losing the Hanagal Assembly segment in the recent bypolls, the BJP is leaving no turn to win most of the 25 Council seats. Speaking to TNIE, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraju, who was assigned the task of monitoring flood and Covid in Davanagere, said he is dividing his attention between his constituency, his ministry and the campaigning.

“All three are important. We cannot ignore any of these,” he said.  The ministers have been given oral instructions by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel to focus on campaigning. “There is a need to win at least 15 of the 25 seats. This will help us in getting many important Bills passed in the Council,’’ a senior BJP leader said.

