Three cops suspended over custodial torture

The suspended police personnel are Head Constable Nagabhushan Gowda, and constables Nagaraj BN and Shivaraj H.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations (NCHRO), Karnataka, approached City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant over alleged torture in police custody, three policemen from Varthur police station were suspended in connection with the incident on Thursday.

The case pertains to 21-year-old Salman Khan, an employee at a meat stall who was detained by the police in a theft case, following which his arm had to be amputated after he was subjected to custodial violence. The suspended police personnel are Head Constable Nagabhushan Gowda, and constables Nagaraj BN and Shivaraj H.

At a press conference, senior advocate S Balan said during a fact finding a week ago, a team of human rights organisations and advocates concluded that Khan was illegally detained from October 27 to 31 without being produced before a magistrate, or in compliance with due procedure of law.

“He was subjected to extreme forms of torture at the hands of the police officials. He was hanged from his toes, beaten up, kicked, stomped on with boots, placed in positions with a rod tied behind his back, and was kicked on his arm to such an extent that the arm got swollen to twice its size. On account of the torture, Khan lost his arm. The incident was riddled with illegality, with allegations of extortion, torture and abuse coming to light,” Balan said.

The team demanded that further action must be initiated against the officials under Section 220, 330 and 331 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, among other provisions of law and a monitored inquiry must be initiated against the inspector and officials of Varthur police station. Compensation of no less than Rs 50 lakh should be granted to Khan and his family for the atrocities faced by him.

