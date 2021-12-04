Accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway kills four

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Four people who were repairing a punctured tyre of an onion truck were killed on the spot when a gas tanker ran over them at Doddasiddavvanahalli village on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) in wee hours of Saturday.

The dead have been identified as Hulugappa from Raichur, driver Sharanappa from Ron, cleaner Sanjay from Vijayapura and Manjunath of Kustagi. According to police, the people were changing a punctured tyre on the side of the road. However, the gas tanker driver lost control of his vehicle and ran over them and hit the onion truck in the rare.

This is the first major accident on the National Highway's outer ring road in the city. The truck carrying onions was on its way from Gadag to Bengaluru.

Superintendent of Police Radhika G visited the spot along with Police Inspector Balachandra Naik and got the bodies removed from the debris and got the vehicular movement normal. Chitradurga rural police has registered a complaint.