Araga Jnanendra lashes out at cops in viral video

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a video that has now gone viral, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra can purportedly be seen venting his ire against the police for not preventing illegal transportation of cows.

“The police are taking bribes like dogs even though they are being paid handsome salaries,” the minister can be heard saying. He has alleged that the police were not arresting those who were transporting cows illegally. He was reportedly talking over the phone from his house at Guddekoppa village in Thirthahalli taluk on Thursday to a police officer posted in Chikkamagaluru.

In the purported video, the minister, who was with his supporters, can be heard saying, “Your staff eat bribes like dogs and keep mum even though they know who the culprits are. Don’t they have any self-respect? Should I continue as Home minister or not? The police in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga have become so corrupt. We are paying them good salaries and there is no need for them to make ends meet by accepting bribes.” Jnanendra’s phone was switched off when TNIE tried to contact him for his reaction.