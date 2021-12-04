STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Araga Jnanendra lashes out at cops in viral video

In a video that has now gone viral, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra can purportedly be seen venting his ire against the police for not preventing illegal transportation of cows.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a video that has now gone viral, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra can purportedly be seen venting his ire against the police for not preventing illegal transportation of cows.

“The police are taking bribes like dogs even though they are being paid handsome salaries,” the minister can be heard saying. He has  alleged that the police were not arresting those who were transporting cows illegally.  He was reportedly talking over the phone from his house at Guddekoppa village in Thirthahalli taluk on Thursday to a police officer posted in Chikkamagaluru. 

In the purported video, the minister, who was with his supporters, can be heard saying, “Your staff eat bribes like dogs and keep mum even though they know who the culprits are. Don’t they have any self-respect? Should I continue as Home minister or not? The police in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga have become so corrupt. We are paying them good salaries and there is no need for them to make ends meet by accepting bribes.” Jnanendra’s phone was switched off when TNIE tried to contact him for his reaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp