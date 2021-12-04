STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi safe, winter session as planned: Karnataka govt

Ashoka says all precautions will be taken to conduct session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha 

Published: 04th December 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as several measures are being taken to contain the Covid-19 spread, especially after two cases of Omicron were detected in Bengaluru, the State Government on Friday made it clear that the winter session of the state legislature will be held as scheduled in Belagavi from December 13 to 24.

The session will be held in Belagavi as planned, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the media after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with experts to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and discuss the state’s strategy to contain the spread of the new variant.

“The new cases are detected in Bengaluru and there is no question of having the session here. Belagavi is safe and there is no need to worry. The session will be held by taking all precautions,” Ashoka said responding to a question if holding the session will put people in the border district at risk as a large number of people from Bengaluru, including elected representatives, will be heading there for the session.

While the government has maintained that all precautions will be taken, some elected representatives and even secretariat staff have expressed apprehensions over holding the session in Belagavi at a time when Covid-19 clusters are found in educational institutions in several districts and first Omicron cases in the country were detected in the state.

Ashoka said the session was not held in Belagavi for two years and they will hold it in the district this time. A set of guidelines will be prepared for the session, he added.  Separate guidelines will be issued for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state after discussing with CM. 

