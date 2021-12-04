DKS slams govt over delay in compensation for Covid victims' kin

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the State Government over the issue of providing compensation to the kin of Covid-19 victims. Addressing the media in Chikkamagaluru, Shivakumar said that the Rs 1 lakh announced as compensation was yet to be released.

“More than four lakh people died of Covid-19 across the country in the two waves. In Karnataka, the compensation is yet to be released. Officials are demanding bribes to issue death certificates,” he charged. “Omicron spread could have been contained by banning international flights,” he said.

Taking a dig at the State Government over the letter written by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association to the PM alleging that officials and elected representatives demanded a 40% commission to get works sanctioned, he said the state administration had completely collapsed.