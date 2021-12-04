STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DKS slams govt over delay in compensation for Covid victims' kin

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the State Government over the issue of providing compensation to the kin of Covid-19 victims.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the State Government over the issue of providing compensation to the kin of Covid-19 victims. Addressing the media in Chikkamagaluru, Shivakumar said that the Rs 1 lakh announced as compensation was yet to be released.

“More than four lakh people died of Covid-19 across the country in the two waves. In Karnataka, the compensation is yet to be released. Officials are demanding bribes to issue death certificates,” he charged. “Omicron spread  could have been contained by banning international flights,” he said.

Taking a dig at the State Government over the letter written by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association to the PM alleging that officials and elected representatives demanded a 40% commission to get works sanctioned, he said the state administration had completely collapsed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar COVID relief COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp