Famed Renuka temple in Karnataka sees record donations after reopening for devotees

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A record collection in the donation boxes at the famous Shri Renuka Temple at Yellammana Gudda in Saundatti taluk was reported after the counting that was held on Saturday. A total of Rs 1.20 crore in donations was collected in October. According to the temple authorities, it is the highest collection in one month ever witnessed here.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Belagavi district authorities had banned the entry of devotees in this popular temple for over one year and eight months. Though it was closed for devotees, priests were performing all the religious rituals every day and also celebrated all the festivals in the temple.

When COVID-19 cases were reduced drastically and vaccination to over 70% of the eligible population was achieved, the district authorities lifted the ban and opened the temple for devotees from September 28. Devotees in large numbers started visiting the temple from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa for darshan. As a monthly practice, the temple administration had conducted the counting of the donations collected.

A total of Rs 1.20 crore in cash and other valuables that include gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were collected in the donation boxes. The counting process was conducted by about 85 staff of the temple and 10 bank staff in the presence of the temple management committee, officials of Muzrai department, Tahsildar office and police personnel from Saundatti police station.

According to temple officials, Rs 4 crore in donations are collected on an average every year at the temple. However, as it was closed for more than a year and a half, a good collection was seen in the first month after reopening the temple. Surprisingly, some old, banned currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denominations were also received in the donation boxes.