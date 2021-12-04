STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ISRO chief K Sivan calls on Bommai amid protests from Congress

After the meeting, Sivan, however, refused to answer media persons’ queries over the Congress protest against any move to shift the project out of Bengaluru.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

K Sivan

ISRO chairman K Sivan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid concerns expressed by the opposition Congress in the state over Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) plans to shift the Indian Human Space Flight Programme from Bengaluru to Gujarat, ISRO chairman K Sivan met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday.

After the meeting, Sivan, however, refused to answer media persons’ queries over the Congress protest against any move to shift the project out of Bengaluru.

Congress leaders have also written to the PM opposing any such move and have urged Bommai to take a delegation of MPs to meet the PM and ensure that the project is retained in the state. State Congress chief D K Shivakumar had also warned the government that they will launch agitations across the state if the proposal to shift the programme is not dropped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress ISRO K Sivan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp