ISRO chief K Sivan calls on Bommai amid protests from Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid concerns expressed by the opposition Congress in the state over Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) plans to shift the Indian Human Space Flight Programme from Bengaluru to Gujarat, ISRO chairman K Sivan met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday.

After the meeting, Sivan, however, refused to answer media persons’ queries over the Congress protest against any move to shift the project out of Bengaluru.

Congress leaders have also written to the PM opposing any such move and have urged Bommai to take a delegation of MPs to meet the PM and ensure that the project is retained in the state. State Congress chief D K Shivakumar had also warned the government that they will launch agitations across the state if the proposal to shift the programme is not dropped.