Karnataka govt removes age limit for Covid relief for BPL health workers

As per the new order, compensation will be given to BPL families which lost a member, irrespective of their age.  In June, then CM B S Yediyurappa had announced the Rs 1 lakh compensation.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday amended its earlier order on providing Rs 1 lakh each for Below Poverty Line families which lost an adult working member to the Covid-19 pandemic, by removing the age limit. As per the new order, compensation will be given to BPL families which lost a member, irrespective of their age. In June, then CM BS Yediyurappa had announced the Rs 1 lakh compensation.

According to the new order issued by Deputy Secretary to the Revenue Department, the word “working” has been removed and compensation will be paid to BPL families if any of their kin, irrespective of their age, succumbed to Covid-19. The compensation has to be paid to the nominee concerned of the deceased.

Those who apply for the compensation have to produce documents of the deceased, including Covid  positive test report   and, in case of victims who were treated for Covid-19 even after their test result came negative, a report issued by a clinical radiologist has to be submitted to taluk or district health officer. Other documents include a copy of the victim’s Aadhaar card and ration card.

