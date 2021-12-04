Karnataka HC bids adieu to Justice Sudhindra Rao, known for his fearless stand against corruption

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice NK Sudhindra Rao, known for his fearless stand against corruption, was given a fond farewell when he retired as a judge of the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

Rao had sent former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to jail by denying bail over an illegal land deal when he was Special Judge of the Lokayukta Court in 2011.

Recalling his childhood, Rao said, "Since my student days, casteism and corruption have been my strong enemies. I never left a single opportunity to express my dissent. The judiciary has proven how dependable it is."

"Even as my role as a judge is officially over today, I continue to judge myself for rendering proper service to society," he added.

He also believed it is the duty of a resourceful person to share resources. Citing a Sanskrit saying, he rued, "A crow fed a fistful of rice will invite all friends and relatives, but if given to beggar, he would not call fellow beggars -- selfishness is more in humans than animals."

"Life does not mean only status. The latter is part of life. One cannot think and conclude that when status comes to an end, life has come to an end," he said.

He recalled the sacrifice of his son Harsha Sudhindra. "He sacrificed entering the litigation side of the legal profession because of my position as a judicial officer at a crucial stage of my judicial career," he said.

He said his journey has been a struggle since childhood, recalling how he was the first generation advocate and graduate in his family. Fascinated by lawyers in robes, he learned over time that the profession was not a bed of roses -- starting as a small-time lawyer without the opportunity to work under seniors.

"The profession was an uphill task in the beginning and on several occasions I was disappointed and frustrated," he said, relieved over the support he received from the advocate association in KGF and advocates in Bangarpet.

He recalled the promise he made on 26 June 2002 when his parent association gave him a farewell. "I said will uphold the name of the association. And in case (my) name is maligned to any extent, I will not remain in service or come back."

He expressed his admiration for a list of lordships for their simplicity, foolproof assessment and enriching the respect of the institute. "With folded hands, I salute all three mothers -- natural mother Jayamma Krishna Rao who gave me birth, the bar association KGF who nurtured me and judiciary who fostered me," he said.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi lauded Rao's fearlessness and firmness. "He was popularly known as the anti-corruption judge. As a Special Judge of the Lokayukta Court, his dedication earned the confidence of the public," she recalled.