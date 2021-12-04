Karnataka HC notice to HD Revanna's son Suraj over MLC poll nomination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a plea seeking directions to the State Election Commission to reject the nomination papers of Suraj R, son of JDS leader HD Revanna, for the Council polls, on the ground that he had not disclosed his marital status and current account details, the Karnataka High Court issued notice to the District Electoral Officer, the State Election Commission and to Suraj.

Hearing the petition filed by K L Harish, a member of the Kunduru Grama Panchayat, Hassan district, Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered the notice. It was alleged in the petition that Suraj is not qualified to contest the election as per the Representation of People Act, as he had stated in his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers that Column No.4 (details of income of family members-spouse) is ‘Not Applicable’. But he has married to one Sagarika in 2017 and has deliberately not provided any information about his marital status nor disclosed the assets and liabilities of his wife or dependent.

It was also pointed out that Suraj declared he is the partner of Chennambika Convention Hall in Holenarasipur, but he deliberately suppressed the information regarding the operation of the current account. Further hearing will be held on Monday.