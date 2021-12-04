Karnataka to host eight tech events a year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To respond to the needs of the industry, the Karnataka Government is looking to conduct at least eight international tech events each year.

At ‘SMARTec India-21’ summit organised by ASSOCHAM on Friday, Higher Education, IT, BT Minister and Skill Development Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said SMARTec summits in the future will be hosted in Bengaluru.

He said industries should stop going to educational institutes only during campus placements, but visit there more often to cultivate a relationship.

“The Covid situation has proved that technocrats and innovators are real heroes and there is a huge requirement for skilled resources in emerging technologies. The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aspires to impart skills to future citizens at student level itself, to fill the gap in industry requirements,” he added.

Foreign language center

The Government Girls Pre-University College will have a foreign language learning centre soon, announced Higher Education Minister Ashwath Naryayan at a programme at the college on Friday. He said the campus will be developed to international standards. He reiterated the government’s commitment to upgrade all 430 government colleges in the state.