STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Poorna Mandala’s 50-year celebrations on December 26

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Janaseva Vidya Kendra administration said the institution has been teaching through the gurukula system, with the concept of ‘Indianness in Education’.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dattatreya Hosabale

Dattatreya Hosabale (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janaseva Poorna Mandala will hold 50-year celebrations on December 26, where Governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) All India General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate. 

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Janaseva Vidya Kendra administration said the institution has been teaching through the gurukula system, with the concept of ‘Indianness in Education’. They told the media on Friday that they have taken their concept to 20 villages through service-based activities in and around 90 villages, through different programmes around Channenahalli on Magadi Road. 

They started with Shishu Bharati to Shodha Bharati, and said they are inculcating traditional Indian values through education, and also called for support to make the occasion memorable. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp