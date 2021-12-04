Poorna Mandala’s 50-year celebrations on December 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janaseva Poorna Mandala will hold 50-year celebrations on December 26, where Governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) All India General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Janaseva Vidya Kendra administration said the institution has been teaching through the gurukula system, with the concept of ‘Indianness in Education’. They told the media on Friday that they have taken their concept to 20 villages through service-based activities in and around 90 villages, through different programmes around Channenahalli on Magadi Road.

They started with Shishu Bharati to Shodha Bharati, and said they are inculcating traditional Indian values through education, and also called for support to make the occasion memorable.