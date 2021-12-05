STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
69 people including 59 students in Karnataka school test positive for Covid; all asymptomatic

The schools and colleges, especially residential ones in the state, are witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Covid test being conducted

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHIKKAMAGALURU: As many as 69 people including 59 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here have tested positive for COVID-19 and all are asymptomatic, a health officer said.

"We had conducted tests on 457 people in the JNV here, of which 59 students and 10 staff tested positive for COVID-19. They are asymptomatic but we have isolated them," District Health Officer Dr S N Umesh told PTI.

The officer said the test reports of all the people who were tested have arrived and only 69 were found infected.

Umesh also said the teaching and other staff in the JNV have been vaccinated.

According to sources in the district authorities, the school has been sealed temporarily and doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed there.

Rooms are also being sanitised, they added.

The schools and colleges, especially residential ones in the state, are witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

However, the severity of the infection and fatality are almost nil in these places as most of the students and staff are asymptomatic.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said that the COVID-19 cases are appearing in two types of clusters -- one is the schools and colleges, and second one is the residential apartments.

