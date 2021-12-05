STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BASE puts off inaugural as PM Modi visit unconfirmed

With Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, yet to receive any confirmation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru,

Published: 05th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, yet to receive any confirmation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, it has decided to postpone the inauguration of its some of its infrastructure by a few more weeks. Now, the inauguration is likely to take place at the end of December or in January.  Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had earlier announced that Modi may inaugurate the campus on December 6. Hasty preparations followed to prep the campus whose interiors were still incomplete. 

A reliable source from the Education Department told TNIE that besides the code of conduct, the delay in confirmation of the PM’s visit was due to the scheduled visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi. Meanwhile, hasty preparations around the campus, especially the quick fixing of a limited stretch of road in the Bangalore Univeristy campus (where BASE is located), drew flak from Twitterati. 

Capturing the partially asphalted road for the PM’s visit in BU campus, Anatha Subramananyam tweeted asking  citizens to come take a look at the good asphalted road in Bengaluru University campus. But to reach there, he warned, one has to cross the deadly potholes. Another user tweeted urging the Prime Minister to make a full round of Bengaluru. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BASE Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp