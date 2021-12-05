BASE puts off inaugural as PM Modi visit unconfirmed

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, yet to receive any confirmation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, it has decided to postpone the inauguration of its some of its infrastructure by a few more weeks. Now, the inauguration is likely to take place at the end of December or in January. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had earlier announced that Modi may inaugurate the campus on December 6. Hasty preparations followed to prep the campus whose interiors were still incomplete.

A reliable source from the Education Department told TNIE that besides the code of conduct, the delay in confirmation of the PM’s visit was due to the scheduled visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi. Meanwhile, hasty preparations around the campus, especially the quick fixing of a limited stretch of road in the Bangalore Univeristy campus (where BASE is located), drew flak from Twitterati.

Capturing the partially asphalted road for the PM’s visit in BU campus, Anatha Subramananyam tweeted asking citizens to come take a look at the good asphalted road in Bengaluru University campus. But to reach there, he warned, one has to cross the deadly potholes. Another user tweeted urging the Prime Minister to make a full round of Bengaluru.