BASE university puts off inauguration as PM Modi's visit yet to be confirmed

A source from the education department told TNIE that besides the code of conduct, the reason for the postponement is the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi

Published: 05th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 04:30 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, has not received a confirmation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city and has decided to postpone the inauguration of its building for another few weeks. This may now take place in the end of December or January.

Higher education minister Ashwath Narayan had earlier announced that Modi may inaugurate the campus on December 6. Hasty preparations followed to spruce up the campus whose interiors were still incomplete.

A reliable source from the education department told TNIE that besides the code of conduct, the reason for the postponement is the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi.

Although preparations were on in full swing, officials confirmed there will not be an alternative to the PM for the inauguration and they will wait for the PM to confirm, which is likely by the end of the month or afterwards.

Another official said that the legislative elections and the coming gram panchayat elections later this month could push back the date of the inauguration.

Meanwhile, hasty preparations around the campus, especially the quick fix of a limited stretch of the road in the Bangalore University campus (where BASE is located), drew flak from Twitterati.

Capturing the partially asphalted road for the PM's visit in BU campus, Anantha Subramananyam tweeted asking citizens to come take a look at the good asphalted road in Bengaluru university campus. But to reach there, he warned, one has to cross the deadly potholes.

Deepak Khemani in his tweet hoped that the Prime Minister would "regularly visit for some or other stone laying ceremony, it will be a blessing for citizens of Bengaluru."

