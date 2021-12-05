Karnataka HC not to interfere with Covid vaccine order on students, staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday declined to interfere with the order issued by the State Government mandating that unvaccinated students, teachers and staff will not be permitted to attend schools or colleges.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while dismissing public interest litigation filed against the Government Order issued on July 16, 2021. Orally observing that lecturers attending colleges without taking the vaccine were risking others and the court was aware of this, the court said no directions can be issued to permit such teachers, students or staff who have not received at least one dose of vaccine to attend colleges.

Contending that the government order is against the vaccine policy, the petitioners sought that the court issue directions to the State to modify the condition by giving option that those who have not taken vaccine should be compulsory tested once in 15 days and the result was negative for Covid, they should be permitted to attend classes/colleges/universities, instead of making vaccination with at least one dose compulsory.

On another public interest litigation, the court observed that during the lockdown period, police had to use certain force to disburse people as they did not follow the Covid protocols and at present there is no such situation.

However, “we observe that Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed and proper social distancing and mask should be worn at public places. There should not be any laxity in this regard,” the court added while disposing the writ petition.

Excess amount refunded

The State Government informed the court that Rs 73.28 lakh has been refunded by private hospitals to Covid patients from whom they had collected more than the amount prescribed by the government.

It was also submitted that the State Government has initiated action against hospitals which have been found guilty of charging exorbitant amounts from patients.