New cluster forms in Karnataka as 11 in Tumakuru village test Covid positive

TUMAKURU/HASSAN: In a span of a week, Tumakuru district witnessed a third Covid cluster at Perumanahalli village near here with 11 persons, including three children, testing positive for the virus. The patients have mild symptoms, while four have been admitted to a private hospital.

The samples that have been collected at the Mallasandra PHC have been sent to an INSACOG lab for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are positive for Omicron.

The samples of 41 of their primary contacts too have been taken for RTPCR tests.

They all hail from the same village and are close relatives. They had recently travelled to Madhugiri in the district to take part in a housewarming ceremony of their relative.

“They might have contracted the virus at the function as others had arrived from outside the district and also from neighbouring AP,” officials said.

Two more girl nursing students from Kerala have tested Covid-positive.

“The college is closed and the patients have been isolated,” sources said.

Meanwhile, four high school students of the Government Junior College in Sakleshpur, Hassan district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The students, among a total of 133, were found to be infected, as revealed by random tests conducted by the authorities.