STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New cluster forms in Karnataka as 11 in Tumakuru village test Covid positive

The samples that have been collected at the Mallasandra PHC have been sent to an INSACOG lab for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are positive for Omicron.

Published: 05th December 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU/HASSAN: In a span of a week, Tumakuru district witnessed a third Covid cluster at Perumanahalli village near here with 11 persons, including three children, testing positive for the virus. The patients have mild symptoms, while four have been admitted to a private hospital.

The samples that have been collected at the Mallasandra PHC have been sent to an INSACOG lab for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are positive for Omicron.

The samples of 41 of their primary contacts too have been taken for RTPCR tests.

They all hail from the same village and are close relatives. They had recently travelled to Madhugiri in the district to take part in a housewarming ceremony of their relative.

“They might have contracted the virus at the function as others had arrived from outside the district and also from neighbouring AP,” officials said.

Two more girl nursing students from Kerala have tested Covid-positive.

“The college is closed and the patients have been isolated,” sources said.

Meanwhile, four high school students of the Government Junior College in Sakleshpur, Hassan district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The students, among a total of 133, were found to be infected, as revealed by random tests conducted by the authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru COVID 19 COVID cluster
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp