Amid Omicron fears, nodal officers appointed to handle COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: On the directions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, nodal officers have been appointed to handle the situation.

While some officers continue to hold charge, others have been replaced and new officials have also been appointed.

Munish Moudgil has been reappointed in charge of the state war room and to oversee the supply of medical liquid oxygen from refilling stations to the intended healthcare facilities and other beneficiaries.

Moudgil was first appointed as in charge of the nodal war room, but was later replaced by V Ponnuraj, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

As per the orders signed by Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Pankaj Kumar Pandey has now been posted to handle home isolation and M Shikha is now posted for handling screening of international passengers. Pratap Reddy and Gunjan Krishna have been appointed as Surveillance Nodal Officers, State Surveillance Unit.

Also, Kumar Pushkar has been appointed as nodal officer in charge of the Central Hospital and Bed Management System and M T Reju has been appointed nodal officer in charge of medicines.

The orders come into immediate effect. The state government has aggressively started gearing up for any eventuality with the supply of medicines and oxygen. It is also taking all precautionary measures to handle any untoward issues arising from the pandemic.