BJP united behind Bommai, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Ruling out any leadership change in the BJP government in the State, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the next election will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “The national leadership has also directed party leaders not to speak out of turn over the issue. Even Minister K S Eshwarappa did not say anything about change in the leadership,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

He also said the Narendra Modi government has changed the thinking and approach towards rural development and empowered the local bodies and their representatives by delegating more power and granting more funds. “In addition to Rs 73,000 crore earmarked for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Union government is spending Rs 1.33 lakh crore for various rural development programmes to ensure sustainable development. Though NREGS was started during the UPA period, we brought structural change to build basic infrastructure in rural areas,” the minister said.

Joshi pointed out that earlier, the majority of grants released to gram panchayats was spent on works related to drinking water supply and electricity and hardly any amount was left for taking up other development works. However, with the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and Jaladhare schemes to provide tapped water, the GPs are left with enough funds to take up other civil works.

In Dharwad district itself, Rs 1,032 crore was spent under the Jaladhare scheme to supply water from Malaprabha reservoir to all 396 villages and Rs 363 crore will be granted under the Jal Jeevan Mission to install water supply lines and build water tanks, the minister said adding that in the state, out of 97 lakh households, 42 lakh have already got tapped water connection, which is a coverage of 43 per cent.

He said under the 15 Finance Plan (2020-2021 to 2025-26), the Modi government has earmarked a total of Rs 3.57 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.36 lakh crore and Rs 1.21 lakh crore were allocated for rural and urban local bodies respectively.