BS Yediyurappa hits campaign trail in 3 districts

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to win the council polls from the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar double-member constituency and the Mandya council constituency, got a major boost with veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa hitting the campaign trail in the three districts on Sunday.

Yediyurappa first took part in a election campaign meeting organised with local body members and party workers at Mandya. Calling himself a proud son of Mandya district, Yediyurappa campaigned for BJP candidate BC Manju and said that there was an assumption that whoever gets a Congress ticket will win the election.

“But this has changed over the years and today, the the grand old party doesn’t have any except one or two who has been elected from the state,” he said and added that the Congress has “stopped breathing” in 26 states and, by the next election, it will stop breathing in Karnataka.

Later in the day, he held a meeting at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar district followed by another at Rajendra Convention hall in Mysuru.Seeking support for party candidate Raghu Kautilya from the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar double-member constituency, Yediyurappa hailed him for his service during the pandemic and urged the local body members to give their first preferential vote to the party candidate.