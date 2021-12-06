Congress wants to unite Ballari again

By Express News Service

BANGALORE/BALLARI: With the Legislative Council polls just four days away, there is hectic campaigning in Ballari district. During the campaign on Sunday, one Congress MLA assured the gram panchayat that the Congress will restore Ballari to its united status, if elected to power.

The party, which has its finger on the local pulse on this issue, has realised that not many gram panchayat members are happy with divided Ballari district.The MLA assured them that if the Congress comes to power, it would restore the district to its original status.

But another Congressman realised that it isn’t so easy to slice and stitch districts together. The former MLA, who did not want to be quoted, said there are two camps on this issue — those in Vijaynagara want bifurcation, while those in Ballari oppose it.

When contacted, former minister Eshwar Khandre who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, said it is his individual opinion, and a party we will take a decision at the right time.

