Farmers’ meet in Belagavi before session

Published: 06th December 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers from across the state will hold a convention in Belagavi on December 12, a day before the winter session of the state legislature starts in the border district.The convention is being held to put pressure on the government to revoke amendments to the APMC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act, increase paddy procurement centres and provide compensation for crop loss due to heavy rains in the last few weeks. 

The farmers are also demanding that the elected representatives discuss issues related to farmers welfare during the session.T Yashwanth, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha leader and State Core Committee member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said farmers across the state are in distress as recent rains caused extensive damage to crops, milk unions have cut procurement prices and the government has not opened paddy procurement centres across the state. The government needs to look at all these issues and also repeal amendments to the APMC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act, the farmer leader said. 

