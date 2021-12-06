STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt focus on Bengaluru suburbs, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Tax revenue from industries will be used for development of villages on city outskirts

Published: 06th December 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the State Government is fully committed to the development of Bengaluru, including villages on the periphery of the state capital.Tax revenue from industries located in the gram panchayats on the outskirts of the city will be used for the development of those villages, he said.

Addressing the BJP’s  ‘Vijaya Sankalpa’ convention at Attibele in Anekal taluk, the Chief Minister said comprehensive development of Bengaluru is not possible without ensuring the development of the villages in the suburbs of the city. “Development of villages in gram panchayats adjoining Bengaluru on the lines of development of wards within Bengaluru is our priority,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, addressing a party convention in Bidar, the Chief Minister said empowerment of gram panchayats is the government’s aim and  programmes have been formulated accordingly. “Government services should be taken to the doors of the citizens. People need not be made to travel to taluk and zilla Panchayat offices for basic services. Focus of our government is development of the villages,” he said. An action plan of Rs 3,000 crore has been prepared for development of Kalyana Karnataka region, he added.

