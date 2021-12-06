STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Women voters to call shots in Council polls

It will be women power on show at the December 10 Legislative Council elections to 25 seats as voters, who are members of local bodies, are more women than men.

Published: 06th December 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

People casts their vote for the local body election at Muttukadu, Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: It will be women power on show at the December 10 Legislative Council elections to 25 seats as voters, who are members of local bodies, are more women than men.The final voter list, as of November 23, 2021, has 51,854 women members against 47,205 men of the total electorate of 99,062. The remaining three are “others”, or transgenders. Women constitute 52.34 per cent of the electorate as compared to 47.65 per cent men, which is a difference of 4.69 percent.

The gram panchayat elections are fought with 50 per cent of seats reserved for women as per a government passed in 2015. Apart from this, women have also won 2.65 per cent more seats from other categories.

“Karnataka is among 20 states in the country to implement 50 per cent reservation for women, which was 33 per cent till 2010. Bihar was the first to amend the Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993,” said Kadashettyhalli Sathish, a two-time gram Panchayat member in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district and general secretary of Karnataka Panchayat Raj Parishat.

“Women members understand problems of the people at the grassroots level. They will be choosy in electing MLCs,” he said.Former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda said, “When I was the chief minister in 1994, we implemented reservation for OBCs in local bodies and also pushed for 33 per cent quota for women in the Assembly and Lok Sabha.”

Twenty local bodies in Bengaluru Urban have 1,077 women members as against 907 men. In Belagavi’s dual seat, of the total electorate of 8,875, 4,646 are women and 4,229 men.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Council polls Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp