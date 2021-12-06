STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nine students of private nursing college in Mangaluru test positive for COVID-19

All positive cases have been isolated and their primary contacts are under quarantine. The students will be tested for COVID-19 once again on the seventh day.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Nine nursing and paramedical students of a private college in city tested positive for COVID-19 following which the campus was declared a containment zone.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) chief Akshy Sridhar said 173 students of MV Shetty College located at Kavoor were subjected to COVID tests based on an order that all students who have returned from Kerala in the last 15 days should be tested.

The first set of results came on Saturday when three students tested positive. Four more students tested positive on Sunday after which the college was declared a containment zone. Two students tested positive on Monday.

All positive cases have been isolated and their primary contacts are under quarantine. The students will be tested for COVID-19 once again on the seventh day. Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said the samples collected from the college have been sent for genome study.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Mangaluru Karnataka COVID cases
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp