Police book custodial death case after protest in Karnataka's Davangere district

Davangere CEN police personnel, who had registered a cheating case against Kumar (35) from Bhaddurghatta village, had summoned him for investigation and took him to custody.

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Based on the demand from agitators who alleged of police torture leading to custodial death, district police has registered a custodial death case against the CEN police in Davangere district.

However, the next morning, the relatives of Kumar were informed that he was dead and that his body had been shifted to the mortuary of Chigateri district hospital.

Kumar's relatives, along with some villagers and DSS activists, alleged that the CEN police during the investigation had tortured Kumar, which resulted in his custodial death. They also demanded the arrest of the Inspector of the CEN police station.

Kumar's relatives also had heated debates with the police and the atmosphere got tense. District police immediately brought the situation under control.

Custodial death case booked

Davangere SP CB Ryshyanth told The New Indian Express that Kumar (35) was being investigated for his alleged involvement in a cheating case over getting the contracts of RDPR department and the CEN police summoned him.

However, since Kumar arrived to the station very late at 10-40 pm, he was told to stay in a lodge nearby and police security was given to ensure that Kumar did not escape. In the morning, police found that Kumar was not waking up. They then took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. Now, Based on the demand from the public and Kumar's relatives, an incident of custodial death has been registered and
investigation is on.

The SP also said that investigation will give a clear picture regarding the reason behind Kumar's death. At present, autopsy of the body is underway and a fair investigation will be conducted, he assured. The SP also said that if needed, the investigation will be handed over to COD.

TAGS
Custodial death Custodial torture Davangere CEN Davangere Police
