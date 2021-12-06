Rs 8.58 crore released to 6,894 farmers till now: Dept

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Owing to untimely rain that lashed the district in the last 29 days, standing crops in the plains and coffee plantations in the Malnad region of Chikkamagaluru district have been damaged. According to assessment of the departments concerned, agriculture and horticultural crops are damaged in an area of 46,866 hectares and 6,894 beneficiaries whose crops were destroyed in an area of 17,949 hectares by the rain from July till now have been given a compensation of Rs 8.58 crore.

From November, it has been calculated that coffee in an area of 19 thousand hectares, paddy in 81.34 hectares, ragi in 19,145 hectares, plantain in 4.40 hectares, areca in 3239 hectares, ginger in 17.35 hectares, coconut in 0.40 hectares, pepper in 4523 hectares, onion in 100.40 hectares, potato in 72.80 hectares, tomato in 98.30 hectares, green chillies in 91 hectares, other vegetables in 107 hectares, maize in 360 hectares and cotton in 14 hectares have been destroyed.