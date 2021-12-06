STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset, home buyers serve memorandum to K-RERA

Fed up with a lack of response, home buyers gathered at the K-RERA offices on Saturday and handed over a memorandum, highlighting problems.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Fed up with a lack of response, home buyers gathered at the K-RERA offices on Saturday and handed over a memorandum, highlighting problems. Nearly 30 people from at least 10 projects had gathered to air grievances -- which ranged from almost decade-old incomplete projects, failure of builders to account for funds, and a lack of action taken on the part of the authorities, among countless illegalities by the builders. All problems led to the home buyers facing loss, due to EMIs and loans being availed for properties.

Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, member of the forum, told The New Indian Express: “This is the fifth memorandum we are submitting. Most recently, we came here two weeks ago and tried to submit a memorandum, but couldn’t reach anyone from the committee, our grievances were not heard and no action has been taken.” Padmanabhachar, as well as other buyers, had faced a major loss due to builders dragging their feet with construction, though their project was to be completed in 2016. Several other home buyers had faced similar issues.  Meanwhile, the buyers met K-RERA Secretary K Nagendraprasad, who assured that a meeting would be held every month with them to make sure their concerns and cases would be heard. 

