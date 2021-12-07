35 more test Covid positive in Chikkamagaluru school

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The number of Covid-19 cases at Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu in Chikkamagaluru has risen to 103 with another 35 testing positive late on Sunday. Health Department sources said all those who have tested positive have been quarantined in separate blocks. DHO Dr S N Umesh said that 418 samples were sent for testing. On Friday, three students and four staffers tested positive. Later, 61 positive cases were reported on Saturday. “Also, 35 positive cases were reported on Sunday. So, the tally is now 103, which includes 92 students and 11 staffers. All are asymptomatic,” he said. “The school has been sealed and classes have been suspended. The school has been declared a containment zone,” he said.