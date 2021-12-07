Another nursing college in Tumakuru a Covid cluster now

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With three more cases of Covid-19 reported from Aruna College of Nursing here on Monday, the number of clusters in the district has risen to four. Three girl students from Kerala have tested positive for the virus, taking the count in three colleges to 18. Earlier, eight from Siddaganga Nursing College and seven from Varadaraja College had tested positive and their colleges have been closed and the hostels declared as containment zones. Tests have been conducted on about 650 nursing students, according to the district health officer M B Nagendrappa. Of these, 40 samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genome sequencing. Perumanahalli village was also declared a containment zone as eleven people tested positive.