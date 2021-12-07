Attacks on Christians rising in Karnataka: Archbishop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over the rising number of attacks on members of the Christian community since October and November, the United Christian Forum said that attacks have increased ever since the Anti-Conversion Bill was proposed.

The United Christian Forum and Association for Protection of Civil Liberties alleged that the number of attacks against Christians in Karnataka is the third highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Since January, there have been 32 attacks reported on churches in Belagavi, Hubballi, Belur and other areas, with five or six serious cases in the past few weeks. If this can happen without the legislation, imagine what will happen after passing the legislation. The Constitution gives every religion the right to speak about one’s faith, and there are enough constitutional safeguards, why do we need a new law?” Archbishop Peter Machado said.

Community numbers at 2.1 pc

He also questioned that if Christians are forcibly converting people to their faith, as alleged, how is it that the community numbers stand at 2.1 per cent.

“Bengaluru is an IT-BT hub known for its peaceful and tolerant practices, and is home to a large number of people from different faiths. Why should anyone challenge this peace?” he asked, and went to list instances of attacks against Christians in October and November, in Bengaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga and Uttar Kannada districts. Community members will participate in a hunger strike in Belagavi, where the winter session of legislature is to be held.