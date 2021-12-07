STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Council nomination: Karnataka HC relief for Suraj Revanna

Says it won’t interefere in electoral process

Published: 07th December 2021

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a huge relief for Suraj Revanna, who is contesting for Council polls from Hassan district, the Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions to reject his nomination papers. Suraj is the son of JDS leader HD Revanna. 

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by K L Harish, a member of the Kundur Gram Panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, with an observation that the court cannot interfere with the election process as the calendar of events have already been announced. 

However, the petitioner can approach the court with an election petition if there are any lapses in the process in accepting nomination papers, the court added.The petition claimed that Suraj is not qualified to contest the election in terms of Section 33(A) and 125 (A) of the Representation of People’s Act, as he stated in the affidavit filed along with nomination papers that Column No.4 (details of income of family members-spouse) is ‘Not Applicable’. But he married Sagarika in 2017 and had deliberately not provided any information about his marital status nor disclosed the assets and liabilities of his wife or dependent, the petition said. 

It was also pointed out by the petitioner that Suraj had declared that he is a partner of Chennambika Convention Hall in Holenarasipur but had deliberately suppressed information regarding the operation of the current account. Though these issues were raised before the District Electoral Officer, they were not considered, the petitioner alleged.

Comments

