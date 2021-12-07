Matter of worry as Mysuru sees 198 Covid cases in a week

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After a lull in fresh Covid-19 cases in November, Mysuru is witnessing a worrying trend with the district reporting 198 fresh cases in a span of one week. As per the health bulletin, Mysuru district saw 198 cases from November 30 to December 6 with the active case load on Sunday crossing the 300-mark. On Monday, the number stood at 268. The total cases reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic last year stands at 1,79,937, of which 2,432 have died. Also, 75% of the total active cases in the district were reported in just a span of one week and a majority of them were that of nursing students, as nearly 60 students of two nursing colleges tested positive.