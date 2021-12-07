STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Matter of worry as Mysuru sees 198 Covid cases in a week

The total cases reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic last year stands at 1,79,937, of which 2,432 have died.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing, bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After a lull in fresh Covid-19 cases in November, Mysuru is witnessing a worrying trend with the district reporting 198 fresh cases in a span of  one week. As per the health bulletin, Mysuru district saw 198 cases from November 30 to December 6 with the active case load on Sunday crossing the 300-mark. On Monday, the number stood at 268. The total cases reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic last year stands at 1,79,937, of which 2,432 have died. Also, 75% of the total active cases in the district were reported in just a span of one week and a majority of them were that of nursing students, as nearly 60 students of two nursing colleges tested positive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp