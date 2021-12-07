STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGNREGS wages elude Karnataka workers

It was this scheme which aided migrant labourers returning to the state during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image of MGNREGS workers used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: With the Centre yet to release labour component grants of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), lakhs of labourers have been hit for want of wages across the state, sources in the RDPR department said.  

The MGNREGS is one of the most ambitious programmes of the Union Government, even from the days of the UPA. It was this scheme which aided migrant labourers returning to the state during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

While labourers rely upon the MGNREGS to make a living, especially during trying times like natural calamities, delay in ensuring wages to them may also affect the BJP, especially in terms of ULB poll prospects, opined political observers here.

In fact, the Koppal Zilla Panchayat has been evolving and implementing novel ways for effective implementation of the MGNREGS, such as gardens in graveyards, home-garden of differently-abled, and one model each for schools and anganwadi buildings under every GP for effective implementation of the scheme.

The Koppal ZP alone owes labour wages to the tune of Rs 10 crore since the last few months. The ZP Chief Executive Officer, Fouzia Tarannum, told TNIE on Monday that labour wages under MGNREGS are due across the state. 
 

TAGS
Karnataka MGNREGS
Comments

