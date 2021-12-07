No Cabinet expansion for now: Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hinting that the state will not see a cabinet expansion in the near future, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said any initiative in this direction will be taken only after consulting the party’s central leadership.

Speculations of a cabinet expansion were rife in the political corridors after former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had recently stated that the ministry will be expanded shortly and that Bommai will take a final decision. Also, Vijayapura City BJP MLA and former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had said there will be major changes in the state cabinet after December 10.

Putting all theories to rest, Bommai told the media in Hubballi on Monday that the party’s focus will now be on the biennial elections to the Legislative Council for 25 seats on December 10. “Right now, we are busy with MLC polls and thereafter, we have the winter session in Belagavi. As far as ministry expansion is concerned, the future course of action will be based on suggestions from our senior leadership,” he added.

The winter session is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 24 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. There are currently 30 ministers in the state cabinet, including the CM, as against the permissible 34.

To a query on a possible alliance between the BJP and JDS ahead of the Council polls, Bommai said it is for JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy to spell out his party’s stand. Bommai had recently said it was for former chief ministers from both the parties — Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa — to take a call on the alliance.

However, the issue still hangs in balance as neither JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda nor Kumaraswamy have made their stand clear. The issue of JDS-BJP alliance came to the fore after Yediyurappa had sought JDS’ support in seats where it was not contesting from.

New policy for job-creating industries planned

In Gadag, Bommai said that he is contemplating a new policy to ensure employment generation. Bommai said, “Until now, incentives were offered to investors. But, under the new policy, more facilities will be provided to industries that create more job opportunities.” To a query on the summons issued to Mahadayi agitators, he said, “It is a court matter. I have no primary information on the issue. After gathering details, my government will ensure there is no trouble for the protesters.”