Nodal officers in place to handle Covid-19 surge in Karnataka

Moudgil was first appointed the nodal war room in-charge, but was later replaced by V Ponnuraj, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

A frontline worker sprays disinfectant on a car entering Tamil Nadu from Karnataka at Attibele checkpost on Monday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid-19 graph showing a steady increase, the government has appointed nodal officers to handle the situation. While some of the officers continue to hold charge, others have been replaced and new officials have also been appointed.

Munish Moudgil has been reappointed in-charge of the State War Room to oversee the supply of medical liquid oxygen from refilling stations to healthcare facilities and other beneficiaries. Moudgil was first appointed the nodal war room in-charge, but was later replaced by V Ponnuraj, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey will handle home isolation, which he handled earlier too. M Shikha will handle screening of international passengers, which was earlier handled by Naveen Raj Singh. Pratap Reddy and Gunjan Krishna have been appointed nodal officers for oxygen supply, earlier handled by Moudgil, while Shilpa Nag has been appointed surveillance nodal officer, State Surveillance Unit.Kumar Pushkar will hold charge as nodal officer in-charge of Central Hospital and Bed Management System, which was earlier handled by Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department. M T Reju has been appointed nodal officer in-charge for medicines.The orders come into immediate effect.  

The zone-wise nodal officers are: PC Jaffer (Dasarahalli), Anbu Kumar (Yelahanka), former Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey (BBMP South), Manoj Kumar Meena (BBMP East), Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh (BBMP West), Ravikumar Surpur (Bommanahalli), Manjula (Mahadevapura) and Dr R Vishal 
(Rajarajeshwari Nagar).

Karnataka COVID 19
