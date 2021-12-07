STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Omicron: Karnataka government plans to increase genome sequencing labs, says CM Bommai

Following a huge load at the Bengaluru laboratory, tests are getting delayed and results are taking a week to arrive.

Published: 07th December 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

M Basavaraj Bommai receiving public grievances in Hubballi on Tuesday.

CM Basavaraj Bommai receiving public grievances in Hubballi on Tuesday. (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka state government plans to increase the number of laboratories to test genome sequencing in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Hubballi. As of now suspected Omicron samples from various districts are being sent to Bengaluru for detecting the variant. 

The Chief Minister said there are laboratory facilities in all districts to test for Covid-19. He added that after the Omicron variant broke, suspected samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

But following a huge load at the Bengaluru laboratory, tests are getting delayed and results are taking a week to arrive.

“The government is planning to set up more laboratories with testing facilities for genome sequencing. After testing in Bengaluru, we are sending some samples to National Center For Biological Sciences”, the Chief Minister said.

He added: “To set up laboratories with genome sequencing facilities, we need experts and machines to handle the tests. In this regard, I have spoken to the health secretary and efforts are on to set up labs.”

Many districts in the state have been reporting a higher number of Covid-19 cases since the last two weeks, which is a matter of concern when it comes to the spread of new variants. Experts opined that the new Omicron variant may cause a third wave.

According to a health expert, the delayed results of genome sequencing tests have been hampering the treatment action. Therefore, he said, it is important for the government to set up more laboratories to complete the tests early as possible.

"There are many hospitals and medical colleges like KIMS & SDM in Hubballi-Dharwad that have the requisite experts. They need machinery and the government nod to start the testing facilities," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid Karnataka Omicron Karnataka Omicron lab Omicron testing centre Genome sequencing
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp