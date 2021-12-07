Omicron: Karnataka government plans to increase genome sequencing labs, says CM Bommai

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka state government plans to increase the number of laboratories to test genome sequencing in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Hubballi. As of now suspected Omicron samples from various districts are being sent to Bengaluru for detecting the variant.

The Chief Minister said there are laboratory facilities in all districts to test for Covid-19. He added that after the Omicron variant broke, suspected samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

But following a huge load at the Bengaluru laboratory, tests are getting delayed and results are taking a week to arrive.



“The government is planning to set up more laboratories with testing facilities for genome sequencing. After testing in Bengaluru, we are sending some samples to National Center For Biological Sciences”, the Chief Minister said.

He added: “To set up laboratories with genome sequencing facilities, we need experts and machines to handle the tests. In this regard, I have spoken to the health secretary and efforts are on to set up labs.”

Many districts in the state have been reporting a higher number of Covid-19 cases since the last two weeks, which is a matter of concern when it comes to the spread of new variants. Experts opined that the new Omicron variant may cause a third wave.

According to a health expert, the delayed results of genome sequencing tests have been hampering the treatment action. Therefore, he said, it is important for the government to set up more laboratories to complete the tests early as possible.

"There are many hospitals and medical colleges like KIMS & SDM in Hubballi-Dharwad that have the requisite experts. They need machinery and the government nod to start the testing facilities," he added.