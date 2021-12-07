Omicron threat: Parents, experts in Karnataka push for vaccinating children against Covid

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported 274 Covid-19 cases among children and teenagers aged 0-19 years, in the past 10 days.

With data from South Africa showing that the second highest population to be hospitalised is children, parents and experts are stressing on approval of vaccination for the paediatric population.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association demanded that the government expedite the proposal to vaccinate children in the 12-18 year age group, at the earliest.Dr Srinivasa S, spokesperson for IMA (Bengaluru) and chairperson for the national IMA Standing Committee for Child Health, says, “With fear looming large on Omicron, and the prediction that children will be most vulnerable if there is a third wave, it calls for immediate approval of vaccination for children.”

Meanwhile, city doctors are stressing on preventive measures to be taken by adults in households with children.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman at Aasra Hospital, says the situation in South Africa is a warning to everyone as there is a high probability of the situation replicating in India, if adults neglect taking necessary preventive measures.

While parents are anxious and pushing for vaccinating children, sources told TNIE, “The Indian Council for Medical Research is not satisfied with trial data by Covaxin and Covishield. It is seeking more data.”

However, Dr Srikanta J T, Consultant -- Paediatric Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, says adults around children have to be more careful, and ensure they are double vaccinated.

“In South Africa, children under 5 years of age are getting infected from unvaccinated adults. India’s seroprevalance in children shows that most have either had an asymptomatic infection that has gone undetected, or had a mild infection.”

However, paediatricians said that children are exposed to a great extent as they are going to schools and colleges, leaving them vulnerable.

ADULT VACCINATION

Karnataka has vaccinated 78.74 per cent of its total population with both doses, and is yet to vaccinate about 33.32 lakh people with the first dose, and nearly 1.75 crore people with the second dose.

“The state’s Har Ghar Dastak has been doing well, and our healthcare workers are reaching the remotest areas to achieve full target vaccination by the end of this year. We are confident we can do it,” Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar said.

The state’s statistics show that Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir continue to be problem districts with 56 per cent of the people vaccinated with the second dose, but even here, they have been able to reach only 89 per cent of the target population with the first dose.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with the BBMP commissioner on Monday, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) requested the government to make it mandatory for patients visiting private hospitals to have a double vaccination certificate.

Though patients will not be denied treatment, they will gather information of their vaccination status.

“We have suggested this as it will help us achieve vaccination of both doses for at least 80 per cent of people by the end of this year. At present, Bengaluru has vaccinated about 60 per cent of its population. No patient will be denied treatment, though,” said PHANA president Prasanna HN.

Meanwhile, the association has also been asked for statistics on unused vaccines which can be handed over to the central government.

Private hospitals are said to have about 8 lakh vaccines left, a majority of which is Covaxin.