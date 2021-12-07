Siddaramaiah my guru, but lied in MLC issue: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at a campaign meet at Ramdurg, the latter came out to react to his allegations. While calling Siddaramaiah as his leader and guru, he, however, took potshots at him for “lying” in the case of MLC Vivekrao Patil at a campaign meet.

Speaking at the campaign meeting of Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi in Raibag on Monday, Ramesh said, “Siddaramaiah is our leader even today. He is a tall personality in politics and therefore, I will not speak about him. There is no need to read any different meaning to my words, because I am his fan,” he said. “But he lied in the convention on Sunday. He has started uttering more lies nowadays. I don’t know under what pressure he is lying,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah had said that there is no connection between Vivekrao and Congress. But the truth is, Vivekrao was a Congressman and I had requested Siddaramaiah to give him a ticket during the last MLC polls. Instead, the ticket was given to Veerkumar Patil. Vivekrao contested as Independent and won. Later, Siddaramaiah himself had requested Vivekrao to work in favour of the Congress,” he said.