Siddaramaiah slams Bommai on development agenda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has slammed CM Basavaraj Bommai saying, “By repeatedly misrepresenting facts at rallies and election meetings, he has upheld the BJP’s ‘core values’ of lying incessantly. By repeating a lie a hundred times, they want people to believe a lie as the truth.’’ In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, “I had expectations that Bommai would take forward the developmental programmes initiated by our government, but these expectations have been crushed. #Burude Bommai”.