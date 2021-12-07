Situation dire as 19 Covid clusters emerge in Karnataka schools, colleges

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The discovery of two Omicron cases in Karnataka, along with a sudden rise in the number of clusters in educational institutions, has created panic among the public and also baffled health officials.

Karnataka reported 19 clusters in educational institutions in the past month. As of December 6, the number of infected school students is 130, from clusters in 12 institutions.

“We are trying to genome sequence these samples and also track the source of infection. In the Dharwad cluster, we were worried it could be a new variant as the positivity rate went up to almost 1%, with 312 cases. But it turned out to be the Delta variant. This shows that if people don’t follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, breakthrough infections can occur with Delta too,” said a doctor from the Technical Advisory Committee.

Experts claim that six or seven clusters were reported in nursing colleges, and the team tracked the infection to students and medical professionals who have returned from neighbouring states. Some international schools in Bengaluru and Tier-2 cities also reported clusters.

“A majority of the students getting infected are those staying in residential institutions. There is either cohabitation or events have been held in closed spaces. These have been the source of infection in many clusters,” said Randeep D, Commissioner, Health.

The highest number of clusters is 16, reported in BBMP limits, and include educational institutions and apartments in Bommanahalli area.

In the past two days, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, Bantwal, has seen 107 students testing positive.

This is also a residential school. A total of 871 samples from the clusters, and villages like Koppa, where clusters formed, have been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing, and reports are awaited.

Of these, 312 samples tested negative for Omicron.

CLUSTER POINTS

Rajiv Institutions, Hassan

Morarji Desai School, Arakalgud

Morarji Desai School. Channarayapatna

Cauvery Collge, Mysuru

St Joseph’s College of Nursing, Mysuru

Jawahar Navodaya VIdyalaya, Bantwal

SDM College, Dharwad

TISB, Bommasandra

Spurthy College of Nursing, Anekal

Gurukul School, Kundapur

CIMS, Ch’nagar

Siddaganga Mutt Nursing Hostel, Tumakuru

Varadaraj College, Tumakuru

Nanjappa Nursing Hostel, Shivamogga

Vidya Vikas Nursing College, Mysuru

Govt PU College, Haladkatta, Siddapura

Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya, Kodagu

JSS Pharmacy, Mysuru

Aruna College of Nursing, Tumakuru