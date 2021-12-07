STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Situation dire as 19 Covid clusters emerge in Karnataka schools, colleges

As of December 6, the number of infected school students is 130, from clusters in 12 institutions. 

Published: 07th December 2021

Representational image

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The discovery of two Omicron cases in Karnataka, along with a sudden rise in the number of clusters in educational institutions, has created panic among the public and also baffled health officials.

Karnataka reported 19 clusters in educational institutions in the past month. As of December 6, the number of infected school students is 130, from clusters in 12 institutions. 

“We are trying to genome sequence these samples and also track the source of infection. In the Dharwad cluster, we were worried it could be a new variant as the positivity rate went up to almost 1%, with 312 cases. But it turned out to be the Delta variant. This shows that if people don’t follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, breakthrough infections can occur with Delta too,” said a doctor from the Technical Advisory Committee.

Experts claim that six or seven clusters were reported in nursing colleges, and the team tracked the infection to students and medical professionals who have returned from neighbouring states. Some international schools in Bengaluru and Tier-2 cities also reported clusters.

“A majority of the students getting infected are those staying in residential institutions. There is either cohabitation or events have been held in closed spaces. These have been the source of infection in many clusters,” said Randeep D, Commissioner, Health.

The highest number of clusters is 16, reported in BBMP limits, and include educational institutions and apartments in Bommanahalli area.

In the past two days, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, Bantwal, has seen 107 students testing positive.

This is also a residential school. A total of 871 samples from the clusters, and villages like Koppa, where clusters formed, have been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing, and reports are awaited.

Of these, 312 samples tested negative for  Omicron.

CLUSTER POINTS

Rajiv Institutions, Hassan
Morarji Desai School, Arakalgud
Morarji Desai School. Channarayapatna
Cauvery Collge, Mysuru
St Joseph’s College of Nursing, Mysuru
Jawahar Navodaya VIdyalaya, Bantwal
SDM College, Dharwad
TISB, Bommasandra  
Spurthy College of Nursing, Anekal
Gurukul School, Kundapur
CIMS, Ch’nagar 
Siddaganga Mutt Nursing Hostel, Tumakuru
Varadaraj College, Tumakuru 
Nanjappa Nursing Hostel, Shivamogga
Vidya Vikas Nursing College, Mysuru
Govt PU College, Haladkatta, Siddapura
Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya, Kodagu
JSS Pharmacy, Mysuru
Aruna College of Nursing, Tumakuru

