Writer Aravind Malagatti urges Bommai not to enact anti-conversion law

Published: 07th December 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Children participate in a candlelight procession to mark Dr B R Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Mysuru on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Karnaraka Government is making all preparations to formulate an anti-conversion law, writer Aravind Malagatti on Monday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to re-examine the decision.

Speaking at a seminar on the anti-conversion law organised by Dalit Welfare Trust, as part of Dr B R Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Day here on Monday, Malagatti claimed that banning conversion will take away the freedom of the downtrodden and marginalised communities.

Stressing that conversion is not a threat, he reiterated that bringing an anti-conversion law would go against the spirit of the Constitution, which granted religious freedom to all citizens.

“This imparts freedom of conscience and free practice and propagation of religion, giving freedom to manage religious affairs. The CM has said that forceful conversion would be banned; in that case there is no need to bring a law for it. The CM needs to re-examine the move as bringing such a law would cause conflict and disruption,” he suggested.

He said that the RSS and VHP, which are allegedly focusing on Ghar Wapsi, need to think about the unity and oneness of the country. 

