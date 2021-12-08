Create bio-bubbles on Karnataka residential campuses, suggests school body

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Amidst outbreak of Covid-19 clusters on residential school campuses in the state, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka, (RUPSA) has proposed creating bio-bubbles, like during the Indian Premier League (IPL), to ensure safety of students.

The Association feels that such bio-bubbles will help prevent the virus spread on residential school campuses and also ensure that students can continue studies in a stress-free manner.

It suggested that visits by parents and others should be curtailed till such time pandemic subsides or till the time vaccination for children takes off.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Association president Lokesh Talikatte said, “We have come up with this idea and we will share it with the Education Department and our member institutions and try to implement it shortly.”

In case of students testing positive on residential school campuses, they can be isolated on the same campus and given treatment.

Along with this, micro containment zones can be started to ensure that students’ studies are not affected. Classes can be restarted after 7-8 days by sanitising the entire campus, he suggested.

To a question on the quality of education suffering, he said that it will be a disaster if schools are closed down again. Hence, the government should do a lot of thinking before taking any such decision, he felt.

Many private unaided educational institutions, which are providing quality education to the middle-class and some sections of the poor, are also suffering due to the pandemic and the survival of these institutions depends on the running of classes.

The government should also consider this factor, he added.