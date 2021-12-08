STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Create bio-bubbles on Karnataka residential campuses, suggests school body

It suggested that visits by parents and others should be curtailed till such time pandemic subsides or till the time vaccination for children takes off.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image is used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Amidst outbreak of Covid-19 clusters on residential school campuses in the state, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka, (RUPSA) has proposed creating bio-bubbles, like during the Indian Premier League (IPL), to ensure safety of students.

The Association feels that such bio-bubbles will help prevent the virus spread on residential school campuses and also ensure that students can continue studies in a stress-free manner. 

It suggested that visits by parents and others should be curtailed till such time pandemic subsides or till the time vaccination for children takes off.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Association president Lokesh Talikatte said, “We have come up with this idea and we will share it with the Education Department and our member institutions and try to implement it shortly.”

In case of students testing positive on residential school campuses, they can be isolated on the same campus and given treatment.

Along with this, micro containment zones can be started to ensure that students’ studies are not affected. Classes can be restarted after 7-8 days by sanitising the entire campus, he suggested.

To a question on the quality of education suffering, he said that it will be a disaster if schools are closed down again. Hence, the government should do a lot of thinking before taking any such decision, he felt. 

Many private unaided educational institutions, which are providing quality education to the middle-class and some sections of the poor, are also suffering due to the pandemic and the survival of these institutions depends on the running of classes. 

The government should also consider this factor, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bio-bubble COVID 19
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp