Didn’t seek Cabinet berth for Vijayendra: BSY

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that he has not asked the BJP high command or anybody else to make his son B Y Vijayendra a minister in the state cabinet.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that he has not asked the BJP high command or anybody else to make his son BY Vijayendra a minister in the state cabinet. Addressing the media here, the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said that he will not intervene in the issue of cabinet expansion and it is left to the party high command and national leaders. “The demand for a ministerial berth for Vijayendra does not arise,” he added. On the December 10 MLC polls, Yediyurappa expressed confidence of the BJP winning at least 15 of the 20 seats it is contesting. “The BJP does not want to depend on other parties in the Upper House,” he said. On Lakhan Jarkiholi contesting as an Independent in dual-member Belagavi seat, Yediyurappa said the party’s focus is to get its candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath elected. 

