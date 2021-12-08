Govt plans to up number of genome sequencing labs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI : The state government is planning to increase the number of laboratories to conduct genome sequencing as samples from different parts of the state are now sent to Bengaluru to determine whether a Covid-positive patient is a carrier of Omicron.

With a spurt in Covid cases over the last two weeks, the labs in Bengaluru are being burdened with a large number of samples. This has resulted in test results taking over a week. As the results are arriving late, there has been a delay in treatment and other protocols that need to be followed, said a health expert.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that the government is planning to set up more laboratories with testing facilities for genome sequencing. “Now, after the test in Bengaluru, some samples are sent to the National Centre For Biological Sciences for higher testing,” he added. “To set up laboratories with the testing facility for genome sequencing, we need experts to handle the testing and also we need machines. I have spoken to the health secretary and efforts are on to set up labs,” he said.