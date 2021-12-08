HIV patients in Ballari get 'better immunity system' post Covid recovery, expert committee to study

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Those HIV patients, who had serious health conditions and also caught Covid-19 are now showing signs of improvement after recovery as per government officials. Whether it's the medicines or the vaccination that helped them, the recovery has surprised doctors in Ballari.

They are now planning to constitute an expert team to further study the improvement in the health conditions of HIV patients. In total, 13 HIV patients who had contracted Covid-19, in the last two years, have been treated at Ballari hospital.

"In the case of HIV patients, the virus damages the immunity system of the body but during the time of Covid-19 treatment, patients got immunity boosters, good food and medicine. Adding to this, the vaccinations against Covid-19 may have also helped patients, especially HIV patients, to regain immunity system. We are planning to constitute a research team involving expert doctors to study the development, informed District Health Officer Dr Janardhana HL.

"As per our data, 13 HIV-infected people in Ballari were affected by Covid-19. In some cases, the condition of HIV patients with Covid19 was getting worse but their condition improved soon after the Covid-19 treatment started," he said.

"The HIV patients after recovering took Covid vaccinations as per guidelines. Some of the patients said that their condition has improved further after the vaccination," the official added.