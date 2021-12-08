KSEEB board: 20 per cent weightage for internal assessment in SSLC exam this year

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A comprehensive guidelines for SSLC mains and preparatory by KSEEB board, on December 7, states that SSLC examination to be held in March-April 2022 will have an internal examination aspect.

This comes in the wake of the delayed start of the academic year. For the examination this year, internal examination carries 20 marks for all subjects while it will carry 25 marks for first language which is marked out of 125.

In the external exam, students have to secure 35 minimum, and in other subjects should secure a minimum 28 marks out of 80 marks. Therefore to pass, a student should secure 175 out of 500 marks (35 percent) to pass the examination overall, and in each subject should have obtained a minimum of 30 percent marks.

There is no minimum marks to be secured in internal examination for passing SSLC.

The examination will start at 9:30 am and students will have to be in the hall by 9:15 am. A second long bell will be rung at 9:25 and the question paper will be delivered to the class. At 9:30 the papers will be disbursed to students. Students are allowed to come into the hall till 9:45 am. Private candidates who have turned 15 by March 1 are eligible to take the SSLC examination.

Examination fees is Rs 667 for students who appear for the first time for the main examination and preparatory exams. Private candidates who are fresh attempts will have to pay Rs 607.

In an order by the commissioner of public instruction on 16 August 2021, that due to COVID, 2021-22 physical classes were not compulsory and hence students could attend online. As per the board rules, SSLC examinees will need to have 75 percent attendance and students could have attended classes online too, and this option is for this year alone.

The board has chalked out the responsibilities for officials, schools, and students.

Headmasters are asked to inform parents to pay fees and enrol to prevent students from being deprived a chance of writing the examination. Board is receiving many grievances for correction of details such as name, etc in the admission ticket or original marks card -- hence be vigilant when submitting the marks on SATS portal. Headmasters are asked to submit records mandatorily required to write the examination by January 12.



Important Dates

13 December to 27 December 2021 - Log in to the board website and student details will be entered 29 December 2021 to 3 January 2022 -- Print out of challan for the fees

29 December 2021 to 5 January 2022 -- Upload challan of fees paid at bank

January 5 2022 -- Those who failed in or before 2002, pay the fee via NEFT

January 12 2022 -- All candidates documents to be uploaded

Preparatory dates, and final examinations will be announced later by the board.