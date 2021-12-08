KSLSA to introduce Legal Services Clinics 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of the city will soon get their khata done within reasonable time. This is if an absolute sale transaction is shown. The clinics will also help in addressing grievances of electricity and water supply issues. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has come out with a new concept to address the genuine grievances of the citizens. The KSLSA has come out with ‘Legal Services Clinics’ which will be established in each ward of the city.

These clinics will be managed by advocates, law students, para-legal volunteers appointed by the KSLSA. Announcing the establishment of ‘Legal Services Clinics’ on Tuesday, Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman of the KSLSA, said that law students will be trained as ‘Karnataka Legal Services Cadet Corps’ on the lines of National Cadet Corps (NCC). These legal clinics will make sincere attempts to address grievances by liaising with the nodal officers of BBMP, he said.