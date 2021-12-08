STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KSLSA to introduce Legal Services Clinics 

Residents of the city will soon get their khata done within reasonable time.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of the city will soon get their khata done within reasonable time. This is if  an absolute sale transaction is shown. The clinics will also help in addressing grievances of electricity and water supply issues. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has come out with a new concept to address the genuine grievances of the citizens. The KSLSA has come out with ‘Legal Services Clinics’ which will be established in each ward of the city.

These clinics will be managed by advocates, law students, para-legal volunteers appointed by the KSLSA. Announcing the establishment of ‘Legal Services Clinics’ on Tuesday, Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman of the KSLSA, said that law students will be trained as ‘Karnataka Legal Services Cadet Corps’ on the lines of National Cadet Corps (NCC). These legal clinics will make sincere attempts to address grievances by liaising with the nodal officers of BBMP, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp