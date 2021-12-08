STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron, cluster threats: Karnataka government to decide on new Covid guidelines on December 9

Speaking to the reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has convened a meeting with concerned senior officials to review the Covid positive cases in Karnataka.

Published: 08th December 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst increase in new Covid positive cases and Omicron fears, the Karnataka government will decide on strict Covid-19 guidelines on Thursday in its cabinet meeting said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, CM Bommai said he has convened a meeting with concerned senior officials to review the Covid positive cases in Karnataka.

"Once I get the status, we will discuss on Covid clusters and new variant Omicron with my cabinet colleagues on Thursday during cabinet meeting," he said.

​ALSO READ | No consensus in panel on Covid-19 booster shot due to gaps in post vaccination data

When asked about stricter guidelines, the chief minister said "clusters are more in few districts but overall Covid cases are under control."

Meanwhile, the Government of India has also issued certain guidelines. "We will discuss and check what best can be done" he added. 

CM Bommai has convened a meeting with Chief Secretary Ravikumar, Additional chief secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, CM's principal secretary Manjunath Prasad, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurva Gupta, Revenue department principal Tushar Girinath and others.

As on December 7, Karnataka has 7,100 active cases and positivity rate is 5.55 per cent. While mortality rate is 1.27 per cent. Karnataka has the lowest Covid positivity rate as compared to all other southern states. 

